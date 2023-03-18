Singer Harry Styles plays Cupid at Love On Tour concert in Singapore
The British singer did something similar at his concert in the Philippines earlier in March.
Harry Styles did it again. At the British crooner’s concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday (Mar 17), Styles helped a fan propose to his girlfriend.
Styles asked a fan for his name during the concert.
The fan revealed his name was Kenneth.
“Who are you here tonight with, Kenneth?” Styles went on to ask.
To which, the fan replied that he was there with his girlfriend Kimmy.
Styles then added, “Kenneth asked for some help for something, so (can I get) some romantic music, please?”
With a coy, “after you, Kenneth,” Styles handed the time over to the fan who went down on one knee to proposed to his girlfriend.
“She said yes!” proclaimed Styles. “Kenneth and Kimmy, everybody!”
In faux exasperation, the singer said: “What do we do now? What am I supposed to do now? You’ve stolen my thunder. Congratulations.”
He congratulated the couple and wished them both “a life of happiness”.
The last time Styles helped a fan propose during one of his concerts was in the Philippines earlier in March. True to its moniker, love seems to really happen at Styles’ Love On Tour global jaunt.