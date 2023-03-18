Singer Harry Styles plays Cupid at Love On Tour concert in Singapore

Harry Styles did it again. At the British crooner’s concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday (Mar 17), Styles helped a fan propose to his girlfriend.

Styles asked a fan for his name during the concert.

The fan revealed his name was Kenneth.

“Who are you here tonight with, Kenneth?” Styles went on to ask.

To which, the fan replied that he was there with his girlfriend Kimmy.

Styles then added, “Kenneth asked for some help for something, so (can I get) some romantic music, please?”

With a coy, “after you, Kenneth,” Styles handed the time over to the fan who went down on one knee to proposed to his girlfriend.