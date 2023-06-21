Singer Kesha reveals she ‘almost died in January’ after egg freezing procedure

Due to complications linked to the fertility procedure, Kesha recently revealed she “almost died” after freezing her eggs.

The 36-year-old Blah Blah Blah singer, previously known as Ke$ha, added she spent nine days receiving hospital treatment due to complications linked to the fertility procedure, which at one stage left her too weak to perform.

“I almost died in January,” she said in a cover interview for Self magazine.

Her profile in the publication said she froze her eggs in 2022 and some weeks after, on New Year’s Eve, she performed in the Bahamas, when she discovered she was too weak to walk.

She went to the hospital, where doctors discovered she had developed a rare and serious complication linked to her fertility procedure, which they attributed in part to her weakened immune system.

Kesha was transferred to a hospital in Miami, where she spent nine days.

She added: “I finally feel recovered, but it took a couple months. It was horrifying.”

The magazine added Kesha wanted to freeze her eggs as “she wanted more time to think through what it meant to have a child in the world today without feeling rushed or distracted”.

She also told the title she doesn’t want to be seen as telling people what to do about getting pregnant.

Kesha added: “I just was taking my reproductive health into my own hands. And I stand by everyone doing that and (honouring) your body.

“Everyone probably has some semblance of feeling like you share what you’re going through, and, at the same time, it’s almost inviting people to have an opinion about it. I don’t have that perfectly mapped out.”

Kesha – who recently told Rolling Stone she was secretly engaged at one point but had called it off – also told Self she has a partner, but declined to name him.

But she did admit scaring him when she broke out into head-to-toe hives.

She said: “Sometimes, he has to have a face cream intervention and take them away from me.

“The other weekend, I thought it would be a good idea – this was not a good idea – to cover my body in castor oil and do a mask.”

The American Music Award nominee told her Instagram followers in a since-deleted June 2022 post she doesn’t define herself as gay or straight but is “open to it all.”