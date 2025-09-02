K-pop superstar Rain to headline inaugural Singland Festival on New Year's Eve, more acts to be revealed soon
Held at Marina Bay Sands on Dec 31, 2025 and on Jan 2 and 3, 2026, Singland Festival is a new indoor festival with performances from "four world-class international stars across four spectacular shows".
Get ready for another round of Rainism to end 2025. Organisers of the inaugural Singland Festival announced on Tuesday (Sep 2) that K-pop superstar Rain, 43, will headline the event, which has been dubbed "Singapore's first-ever large-scale indoor New Year celebration".
Set to take place at Marina Bay Sands on Dec 31, 2025 and on Jan 2 and 3, 2026, Singland Festival will feature "four world-class international stars across four spectacular shows". Attendees can also look forward to food and game booths as well as photo zones at the festival.
According to organiser Season Culture, the identities of the remaining three acts will be sequentially revealed on Sep 3, 5 and 10.
Rain's show will be at Sands Grand Ballroom on Dec 31 from 9.30pm to 11pm, with ticket prices ranging between S$198 and S$328.
According to Singland Festival's website, the second artiste will perform on Jan 2, 2026 while the third and fourth acts will both perform on Jan 3, 2026.
Pre-sales will start at 10am on Sep 15 while general sales will commence on Sep 30.
In a statement, Dave Poh, executive director of Season Culture, said: “Singland Festival is more than a concert series – it’s a celebration of culture, music, and community.
“In marking Singapore’s 60th anniversary, we aim to create an iconic annual tradition that brings people together through the power of live performance.”