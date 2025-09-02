K-pop superstar Rain to headline inaugural Singland Festival on New Year's Eve, more acts to be revealed soon

Get ready for another round of Rainism to end 2025. Organisers of the inaugural Singland Festival announced on Tuesday (Sep 2) that K-pop superstar Rain, 43, will headline the event, which has been dubbed "Singapore's first-ever large-scale indoor New Year celebration".

Set to take place at Marina Bay Sands on Dec 31, 2025 and on Jan 2 and 3, 2026, Singland Festival will feature "four world-class international stars across four spectacular shows". Attendees can also look forward to food and game booths as well as photo zones at the festival.

According to organiser Season Culture, the identities of the remaining three acts will be sequentially revealed on Sep 3, 5 and 10.