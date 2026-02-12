Single’s Inferno 5: The last word on the final couples – and why this season is the best

Memes, parodies, hate comments and apologies. The ongoing chaos that has spilled into the real world has cemented Single’s Inferno Season 5 as the best season of the popular South Korean dating show.

The season is so good that even its lacklustre final two episodes, which aired on Netflix on Tuesday (Feb 10), can’t dull its impact.

Following weeks of gruelling physical challenges, emotionally draining conversations and loads of Choi Mina Sue, five couples ultimately emerged from the 15 contestants – most of them predictable, with one currently fuelling intense online debate.

Before we get into the final couples, here’s your chance to exit the article if you haven’t caught up with the show, because spoilers ahead.

THE FINAL COUPLES

1. KIM MIN-GEE & SONG SEUNG-IL