Netflix drops Single’s Inferno 5 reunion on Valentine’s Day, Choi Mina Sue gets apology from Hong Jin-kyung
On Wednesday (Feb 11), Netflix dropped a surprise trailer for Single’s Inferno Reunion, reuniting the cast of Single’s Inferno 5 – the wildly popular season that had everyone talking.
Well, that was fast. Just one day after airing the final two episodes of Single’s Inferno 5, Netflix announced on Wednesday (Feb 11) that it has lined up a reunion special for the wildly popular season of its hit South Korean dating show.
The best part is that fans will not have to wait long as the special, titled Single's Inferno Reunion, will drop on Netflix on Saturday (Feb 14), aka Valentine's Day.
This marks the first time in the franchise’s history that a reunion special will stream on Netflix itself – previous Single’s Inferno reunions were released on the platform’s YouTube channel.
Unlike previous specials, which simply gathered cast members in a room to react to scenes, the upcoming Single’s Inferno Reunion will be a full-scale production – complete with one-on-one conversations and a group return to Paradise, where they’ll play games and share meals.
Running at about 90 seconds, the trailer for Single’s Inferno Reunion teases many heartfelt moments.
These include star athlete Kim Min-gee having what appears to be a tender conversation with Miss Earth winner Choi Mina Sue, presumably to address their infamous confrontation in episode nine, as well as scenes of certain final couples spending time together.
There's even a scene of actor Jo I-geon talking with model Kim Go-eun, which has since been highlighted by fans as a hotly-anticipated moment, given the events of the finale.
Speaking of reunions, panellist Hong Jin-kyung sparked laughter in the early hours of Thursday (Feb 12) when she shared photos from a group dinner with the cast and crew of Single’s Inferno 5 – including two shots of her bowing apologetically to Choi Mina Sue as others gathered around them to record the moment on their phones.
In the early episodes of Single's Inferno 5, Hong and the other panellists made many biting yet memorable comments towards Choi for her actions, with Hong famously saying "Enough is enough" when Choi joked that she wanted to leave Inferno with two men.
According to Hong in a later episode, the production team had asked the panellists to tone down their remarks, as they were becoming too harsh.
Nonetheless, it appears to be all water under the bridge, with Choi and Hong posing together for a photo with their thumbs up.
Single’s Inferno Season 5 has proven to be a massive success for Netflix, with the show placing second on Netflix's Global Top 10 Non-English Shows chart for two weeks in a row, garnering a watch time of over 37 million hours. As of writing, it is also the number one show in four regions, including Singapore and South Korea.
Single’s Inferno Reunion will air on Netflix on Saturday (Feb 14).