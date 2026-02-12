Netflix drops Single’s Inferno 5 reunion on Valentine’s Day, Choi Mina Sue gets apology from Hong Jin-kyung

Well, that was fast. Just one day after airing the final two episodes of Single’s Inferno 5, Netflix announced on Wednesday (Feb 11) that it has lined up a reunion special for the wildly popular season of its hit South Korean dating show.

The best part is that fans will not have to wait long as the special, titled Single's Inferno Reunion, will drop on Netflix on Saturday (Feb 14), aka Valentine's Day.

This marks the first time in the franchise’s history that a reunion special will stream on Netflix itself – previous Single’s Inferno reunions were released on the platform’s YouTube channel.

Unlike previous specials, which simply gathered cast members in a room to react to scenes, the upcoming Single’s Inferno Reunion will be a full-scale production – complete with one-on-one conversations and a group return to Paradise, where they’ll play games and share meals.