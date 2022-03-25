Single’s Inferno: Will there be a 2nd season of the Netflix Korean reality dating show?

Season 1 of the Korean reality dating show, Single’s Inferno, was an emotional rollercoaster full of drama, fun, love and offscreen scandals. So how about a Season 2?

Korean entertainment site TV Daily reported on Thursday (Mar 24) that it had exclusive information that a second season has been confirmed and that the production team was in the process of recruiting contestants and finalising the timing and release date of the next season.

However, other outlets have reported Netflix’s contradictory response to the report.

According to entertainment portal Soompi, Netflix said in a statement: “Nothing has been decided regarding the production of a second season for Single’s Inferno.”

The first season of the series featured 12 attractive singles stranded on an island called Inferno, as they participated in challenges and won one-night couples escapades to Paradise hotel. The eight-episode series aired on Netflix from December 2021 through January 2022 and was popular even in international markets.

Some members of the cast were caught in scandals in real life. Choi Si-hun was accused of being a male escort, an allegation he refuted. And Song Ji-a faced backlash when it was revealed that she had worn counterfeit designer clothes and accessories both on the show and in photos that she flaunted on her social media channels.

She apologised in late January and put a halt on her online activities. She said: “I admit all the rumours about the fake goods, and everything is my fault. … I apologise for damaging the value of the brands and disappointing many people who supported me.