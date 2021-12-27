Celebrity weddings, scandals, Squid Game: Top entertainment stories of 2021

If the squid was a part of the zodiac, 2021 would definitely be its year: Even if you somehow did not watch the hit drama Squid Game, we're pretty sure you couldn't go anywhere without someone bringing it up.

Celebrities gave us a lot to talk about this year, too: There were sweet wedding announcements and then there were ugly break-ups with a good measure of scandal thrown in.

And, of course, there was a historic birth this year: Our very first panda baby. All together, now: Awww.

CELEBRITY WEDDINGS GALORE