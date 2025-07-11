Logo
Sistic website crashes minutes before start of My Chemical Romance's ticket sales
Many users were unable to access ticketing platform Sistic's website, minutes before the start of sales for My Chemical Romance's upcoming Singapore concert.

Members of My Chemical Romance pose for photographers as they arrive on the white carpet of the 2005 MTV Video Music Awards, Aug 28, 2005 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Christensen, file)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
11 Jul 2025 02:18PM
Former emo heads woke up from their long slumber on Friday morning (Jul 11) as they took part in ticket sales for American rock band My Chemical Romance's upcoming Singapore concert.

However, minutes before general sales were supposed to start, at around 9.50am, the website of ticketing platform Sistic experienced an outage, showing a "Bad Gateway" error.

The error message displayed when CNA Lifestyle tried to access Sistic's website, minutes before the start of My Chemical Romance's ticket sale. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)

The outage was experienced by multiple users, including this writer. For me, the outage continued well past the starting time of sales at 10am, and I could only access Sistic's website at 10.07am and the ticketing page at 11.44am.

Many netizens have since taken to online social media platforms such as X to express their displeasure at the outage and long queuing times, which exceeded an hour for many users.

"Site crashes 30 minutes before sales open. Refresh hell. One hour [of] queue time. Unavailable. I'm not okay," wrote an X user, detailing their ticketing experience.

In a statement to CNA Lifestyle, a spokesperson from Sistic said: "We’re aware that some fans experienced brief access issues on our website during the initial launch of ticket sales.

"The disruption was short-lived and affected only a portion of users. That said, the majority of transactions were successfully completed, and most fans were able to secure their seats without interruption. We’re grateful for the patience and enthusiasm shown by fans, and we want to assure everyone that system stability is a top priority."

The ticketing page showing that the standing sections of My Chemical Romance's Singapore concert have sold out. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)

Longtime My Chemical Romance fan, Rachel Yohannan, was one of those who secured tickets to the concert.

The 31-year-old shared that she and her friend had each set up two devices in preparation for the sale.

"The shortest waiting time we had between us was 12 minutes, which apparently wasn't too bad compared to others'," she said.

Yohannan said that she failed to get tickets the first time she checked out. As such, her friend "stepped in" but ended up buying tickets in the wrong section.

"So I decided to try again on my second device and was successful," revealed Yohannan.

"It's funny because we were initially so worried about not being able to score any tickets at all, but ended up with luck on our side not once, but twice."

My Chemical Romance after a show in 2022. (Photo: Instagram/mychemicalromance)

As of writing, tickets for My Chemical Romance's upcoming Singapore concert have completely sold out. The concert is set to take place on Apr 28, 2026 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium – close to 20 years since the group's last concert in 2007. 

In a statement, concert promoter Midas Promotions said: "For those who weren’t able to secure tickets, please stay tuned for more updates and announcements!"

Source: CNA/hq

