Sistic website crashes minutes before start of My Chemical Romance's ticket sales

The outage was experienced by multiple users, including this writer. For me, the outage continued well past the starting time of sales at 10am, and I could only access Sistic's website at 10.07am and the ticketing page at 11.44am.

Many netizens have since taken to online social media platforms such as X to express their displeasure at the outage and long queuing times, which exceeded an hour for many users.

"Site crashes 30 minutes before sales open. Refresh hell. One hour [of] queue time. Unavailable. I'm not okay," wrote an X user, detailing their ticketing experience.

In a statement to CNA Lifestyle, a spokesperson from Sistic said: "We’re aware that some fans experienced brief access issues on our website during the initial launch of ticket sales.

"The disruption was short-lived and affected only a portion of users. That said, the majority of transactions were successfully completed, and most fans were able to secure their seats without interruption. We’re grateful for the patience and enthusiasm shown by fans, and we want to assure everyone that system stability is a top priority."