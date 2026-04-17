Malaysian singer Siti Nurhaliza gives update on health condition following four-vehicle accident
In a video posted on her Instagram page on Thursday (Apr 16), Malaysian singer Siti Nurhaliza provided an update on her health, following reports that she was involved in an accident earlier that day.
Malaysian singer Siti Nurhaliza, 47, has assured fans that she doesn't "have any serious injuries", following her accident at Malaysia's Maju Expressway (MEX).
The accident happened on Thursday (Apr 16) as Siti Nurhaliza and her entourage were heading back home, following a performance in Sepang. News of it quickly spread via social media after users posted photos and videos of Siti, seemingly hurt, as she stood near the accident site.
Later that day, Siti's manager stated in an Instagram Story that the crash involved four vehicles, including the one Siti was in.
"We brought her out of the vehicle and into ours," wrote Siti's manager. "We went to the hospital, [Siti] has a bruise on her foot. Thank God everything is fine and thank you for your prayers, everyone."
About an hour after her manager's Instagram Story, Siti posted a video on her Instagram page where she shared that she was fine.
Standing with her son, Siti thanked fans for praying for her and that the accident was quite shocking.
"Thankfully, I don't have any serious injuries," she revealed. "Just that my leg has a bruise."
Siti added that doctors did an X-ray examination, showing her bandaged foot.
"I probably have to rest. Hopefully, I can quickly heal because I have an event," said Siti before ending the video.