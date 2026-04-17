Malaysian singer Siti Nurhaliza gives update on health condition following four-vehicle accident

Malaysian singer Siti Nurhaliza, 47, has assured fans that she doesn't "have any serious injuries", following her accident at Malaysia's Maju Expressway (MEX).

The accident happened on Thursday (Apr 16) as Siti Nurhaliza and her entourage were heading back home, following a performance in Sepang. News of it quickly spread via social media after users posted photos and videos of Siti, seemingly hurt, as she stood near the accident site.

Later that day, Siti's manager stated in an Instagram Story that the crash involved four vehicles, including the one Siti was in.

"We brought her out of the vehicle and into ours," wrote Siti's manager. "We went to the hospital, [Siti] has a bruise on her foot. Thank God everything is fine and thank you for your prayers, everyone."