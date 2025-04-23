Malaysian music icon Siti Nurhaliza holding concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium this July
Titled The Next Wave, the concert marks Siti Nurhaliza's return to Singapore a year after her shows at The Star Theatre.
Celebrated Malaysian singer Siti Nurhaliza, 46, will return to Singapore this July to stage a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Titled The Next Wave, the concert will celebrate Siti Nurhaliza's 30th year as a singer and is set to take place on Jul 26.
It also marks the Cindai singer's first concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 20 years, and comes a year after her sold-out shows at The Star Theatre.
Tickets for The Next Wave will go on sale at 12pm on Thursday (Apr 24) via Sistic, with prices ranging between S$98 and S$288.
Siti Nurhaliza burst onto the scene in 1995 after she won the RTM Bintang HMI singing competition. Following the release of her debut album in 1996, which netted her numerous industry accolades, Siti went on to become one of Malaysia's best-selling artistes of all time, selling millions of records worldwide.
It was reported that in 2000, her album sales made up 10 per cent of Malaysia’s total album sales.
Today, some of Siti Nurhaliza's evergreen hits include Bukan Cinta Biasa, Purnama Merindu and Air Mata Syawal.