Malaysian music icon Siti Nurhaliza holding concert at Singapore Indoor Stadium this July

Celebrated Malaysian singer Siti Nurhaliza, 46, will return to Singapore this July to stage a concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. Titled The Next Wave, the concert will celebrate Siti Nurhaliza's 30th year as a singer and is set to take place on Jul 26.

It also marks the Cindai singer's first concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 20 years, and comes a year after her sold-out shows at The Star Theatre.