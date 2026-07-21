Skechers sending Singapore fans of K-pop group Seventeen to meet DK, Seungkwan and Dino in KL in August
The footwear and apparel brand has announced a contest in which a pair of fans from Singapore will get to meet DK, Seungkwan and Dino, of K-pop group Seventeen, in Malaysia this August.
Here's some Aju Nice news for Carats in Singapore. Footwear and apparel brand Skechers has announced that it is sending two lucky fans of K-pop group Seventeen from Singapore on a 3D2N trip to Kuala Lumpur (worth S$1,500) from Aug 27 to 29, which includes a meet-and-greet session with its brand ambassadors, DK, Seungkwan and Dino.
Held on Aug 28 at Sunway Pyramid Ice Rink, located at Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall in Selangor, the meet-and-greet session serves to commemorate the grand opening of Skechers Sunway Pyramid.
For a chance to meet the three K-pop stars, fans in Singapore will have to participate in a contest held from now until 11.59pm on Aug 7.
The mechanics are as follows:
- Sign up for a Skechers membership via this website.
- Visit any Skechers store in Singapore and take a photo or video with the DK,
Seungkwan and Dino standee, window display, or lightbox.
- Post your photo or video as a feed post on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok with
your account set to public.
- Tag Skechers SG on Facebook or @skecherssg on Instagram and TikTok, and
include the following hashtags #SkechersSunwayPyramid, #SKECHERSwithDK, #SKECHERSwithSEUNGKWAN and #SKECHERSwithDINO.
- Submit your social media post link as proof of your entry via the Google Form by scanning the QR code in the key visual below.
One winner will be announced on Aug 10, and they will be able to bring one guest to the meet-and-greet event.
Do note that the contest is only open to Singapore residents and entries are limited to one per participant.
A spokesperson for Skechers has confirmed to CNA Lifestyle that the company will be sponsoring the winners' flights and accommodation.
Formed in 2015, Seventeen is one of the most successful K-pop boy groups of all time, boasting tens of millions of album sales and numerous chart-topping tracks, including Maestro and Thunder.
Early this month, the group's agency, Pledis Entertainment, announced that all 13 members of Seventeen – S Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino – have renewed their contracts with the company for a second time.