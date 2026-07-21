Skechers sending Singapore fans of K-pop group Seventeen to meet DK, Seungkwan and Dino in KL in August

Here's some Aju Nice news for Carats in Singapore. Footwear and apparel brand Skechers has announced that it is sending two lucky fans of K-pop group Seventeen from Singapore on a 3D2N trip to Kuala Lumpur (worth S$1,500) from Aug 27 to 29, which includes a meet-and-greet session with its brand ambassadors, DK, Seungkwan and Dino.

Held on Aug 28 at Sunway Pyramid Ice Rink, located at Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall in Selangor, the meet-and-greet session serves to commemorate the grand opening of Skechers Sunway Pyramid.