First-ever Skullpanda showcase in Singapore to open at the National Museum in December
A collaboration between Pop Mart, the Singapore Tourism Board and the National Museum of Singapore, the Skullpanda Cage-Uncage Showcase will run from Dec 12, 2025 to Feb 22, 2026.
Fans of the popular character Skullpanda will want to head to the National Museum of Singapore within the next few months. Singapore's first-ever Skullpanda showcase will take place at the venue from Dec 12, 2025 to Feb 22, 2026.
The Skullpanda Cage-Uncage Showcase had its first run in Shanghai, China and the upcoming Singapore stop marks its international debut.
A collaboration between Chinese toy company Pop Mart, the Singapore Tourism Board and the National Museum of Singapore, the Singapore edition of the Skullpanda Cage-Uncage Showcase will also have an installation inspired by the country's bird singing pastime.
Early access tickets to the showcase are now available for sale with prices starting at S$22. These tickets will give fans admission to the Skullpanda Cage-Uncage Showcase during its opening week (Dec 12 to 16), as well as priority access to purchase limited-edition, showcase-exclusive merchandise.
The first 4,500 visitors to enter the showcase will also receive a Singapore-exclusive gift.
From Dec 17 till the end of the showcase, standard access ticket prices will apply, starting at S$14.
More information about the Skullpanda Cage-Uncage Showcase can be found on the National Museum of Singapore's official website.
Created by Chinese artist Xiong Mao, Skullpanda is one of Pop Mart's most popular characters – thanks to its cute-yet-edgy aesthetic.
In a statement, Chung May Khuen, director of the National Museum of Singapore, said: "As the people’s museum, we are excited to host the Skullpanda Cage-Uncage Showcase as it continues our exploration of collectible culture that began with Play:Date.
“Our commitment to examining contemporary Singapore means engaging with cultural movements such as collectible culture, allowing us to harness the phenomenon’s widespread appeal to connect with diverse audiences through Skullpanda's artistry and provide new pathways to deeper museum experiences."