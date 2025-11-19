First-ever Skullpanda showcase in Singapore to open at the National Museum in December

Fans of the popular character Skullpanda will want to head to the National Museum of Singapore within the next few months. Singapore's first-ever Skullpanda showcase will take place at the venue from Dec 12, 2025 to Feb 22, 2026.

The Skullpanda Cage-Uncage Showcase had its first run in Shanghai, China and the upcoming Singapore stop marks its international debut.

A collaboration between Chinese toy company Pop Mart, the Singapore Tourism Board and the National Museum of Singapore, the Singapore edition of the Skullpanda Cage-Uncage Showcase will also have an installation inspired by the country's bird singing pastime.