SM Entertainment artistes, including Girls' Generation and NCT Dream, to join Weverse platform on Sep 12

On Tuesday (Sep 5), Hybe Corporation announced that 13 SM Entertainment artistes will join its Weverse platform on Sep 12. These artistes are:

Aespa

Boa

EXO

Girls’ Generation

Kangta

NCT 127

NCT Dream

Red Velvet

Riize

Shinee

Super Junior

TVXQ

WayV

Created in 2019 by Hybe, Weverse is a multimedia platform that also allows artistes to interact with fans directly. It was initially only used by Hybe artistes such as TXT, BTS and Seventeen.

However, in recent years, artistes from other entertainment companies, such as Blackpink and Stayc, have also joined the platform.

Choi Jun-won, CEO of Weverse, said: “We welcome SM artists and fans who love (SM) artists to join Weverse. We hope you will enjoy a more expanded fan experience through Weverse.”