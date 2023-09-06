Logo
SM Entertainment artistes, including Girls' Generation and NCT Dream, to join Weverse platform on Sep 12
Other K-pop artistes that are currently on the Weverse platform include Blackpink, BTS and NewJeans.

Fans will soon be able to interact with SM Entertainment artistes, including Girls' Generation, on Weverse. (Photo: Instagram/girlsgeneration)

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
06 Sep 2023 01:42PM
On Tuesday (Sep 5), Hybe Corporation announced that 13 SM Entertainment artistes will join its Weverse platform on Sep 12. These artistes are:

  • Aespa
  • Boa
  • EXO
  • Girls’ Generation
  • Kangta
  • NCT 127
  • NCT Dream
  • Red Velvet
  • Riize
  • Shinee
  • Super Junior
  • TVXQ
  • WayV

Created in 2019 by Hybe, Weverse is a multimedia platform that also allows artistes to interact with fans directly. It was initially only used by Hybe artistes such as TXT, BTS and Seventeen.

However, in recent years, artistes from other entertainment companies, such as Blackpink and Stayc, have also joined the platform.

Choi Jun-won, CEO of Weverse, said: “We welcome SM artists and fans who love (SM) artists to join Weverse. We hope you will enjoy a more expanded fan experience through Weverse.”

Source: CNA/hq

