SM Entertainment, the agency behind K-pop groups EXO and NCT, to set up headquarters in Singapore

SM Entertainment will set up its Southeast Asia headquarters in Singapore as part of its expansion plan in the region, reported CNBC. The South Korean entertainment company is behind such K-pop acts as EXO, NCT, Super Junior, SHINee, aespa and Girls' Generations, among others.

The foray into Singapore will also include retail businesses such as cafes, merchandise stores and pop-up exhibitions, added the news portal.

SM founder Lee Soo Man told CNBC in the November interview that he would be keen to create a new NCT Singapore group if the opportunity arose. The 23-member boy band NCT is divided into several sub-units, including NCT Dream and NCT 127.

Lee spoke of plans to slowly expand to other parts of the region, including the Middle East, and also confirmed that K-pop group SuperM will be making a comeback announcement in early 2023.

He declined to reveal how much SM Entertainment is investing in its expansion in Singapore, but shared that the company is “in the midst of hiring more local talent, which will hopefully increase the full-time staff count”.

The new office will also be “managing joint ventures in Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand, as well as communicating with (the South Korea office) for other related ventures and plans”.

CNA Lifestyle has reached out to SM Entertainment for more information.