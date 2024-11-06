SM Entertainment to debut new girl group next year, the first since Aespa

SM Entertainment has revealed plans to debut a new girl group in early 2025, its first since launching Aespa in 2020. The company made the announcement on Tuesday (Nov 5) while also revealing its third quarter earnings.

Co-CEO Jang Cheol Hyuk said: “In addition to our long-beloved existing artist teams, SM has been continuously debuting new artists since last year, establishing a wide range of artist IP across all generations of K-pop. With the debut of a new girl group next year, we will further solidify our artist lineup.”

The company posted a 9 per cent decline in revenue for Q3 2024, down to 242.2 billion won (S$231 million), and operating profits have also dropped. The drop is said to be driven by a decrease in its subsidiary companies’ sales and increased production expenses for SM's first British boy group, Dear Alice.