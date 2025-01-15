SM Entertainment to debut new eight-member K-pop girl group Hearts2Hearts in February
The South Korean entertainment agency announced the group's debut in a teaser video during its 30th anniversary concert in Seoul.
SM Entertainment will debut a new girl group called Hearts2Hearts on Feb 24. This will be the entertainment company's first girl group since Aespa debuted in 2020.
The announcement was made on Monday (Jan 12) during SM Entertainment’s 30th anniversary concert, SMTOWN Live 2025, in Seoul. The company showcased a teaser video during the event revealing that the new group will have eight members and be named Hearts2Hearts.
SM Entertainment said that Hearts2Hearts aimed to “connect hearts with global fans through their own mysterious and beautiful music world with various emotions and sincere messages, and to move forward together as a bigger 'we'".
The company added that the group is expected to receive a warm response, with the eight members possessing diverse charms and infinite potential.
Hearts2Hearts will start their debut promotion from end-January.