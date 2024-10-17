SM Entertainment officially terminates contract with former NCT member Taeil

South Korean agency SM Entertainment announced on Wednesday (Oct 16) that it was officially terminating its contract with former NCT member Taeil.

The company previously revealed in August that the 30-year-old singer would be leaving his K-pop group and its sub-units after he was “accused in a criminal case related to a sexual crime”. At the time, the exact nature of the alleged crime was not announced and Taeil continued being an artiste under SM Entertainment.

In early October, South Korean news outlets reported that Taeil was being investigated for allegedly committing aggravated quasi-rape against an intoxicated woman with two of his friends. The term refers to when two or more people collectively assault a victim, or if the victim is incapable of defending themselves during the assault because of a weapon or other forms of intimidation.