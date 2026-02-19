Busker gets a surprise after spotting SM Lee watching his performance at Rainforest Wild Asia

“Stunned like a vegetable,” Wong captioned the clip, helpfully reminding followers that the Senior Minister was also Singapore’s former Prime Minister.

And, no, he wasn't performing at an event where he'd expected SM Lee to show up.

Wong shared that when he spotted SM Lee in the audience, he was internally debating whether he should acknowledge him.

“I didn’t know if he [wanted] to be low-key or not, but then, my face [was] already stunned, and the audience saw it. So I said: 'Um, sir, I don’t know if I should have acknowledged you, but I’m sorry, it’s a bit too late now, so everyone, that’s our ex-Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong!' and everyone just cheered,” he said.

Wong added that after the initial shock, he tried to treat SM Lee like any other audience member. “Sir, you are really cool, but this is still my show,” he quipped.

It's not surprising to spot SM Lee at the park, as he often shares photos of his visits to the Mandai Wildlife Reserve (which includes the Zoo, River Wonders, and Bird Paradise).

Ironically, Wong said it wasn’t his most ideal performance, especially to have such a distinguished guest watching.

He had decided to use a larger performance wheel; one he hadn’t touched in two years. The new prop is 3kg heavier, and midway through the routine, fatigue kicked in.

“I was so tired and made so many mistakes,” he confessed.