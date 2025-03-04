SM Entertainment to launch a K-pop training academy in Singapore this June

Girls' Generation. Super Junior. Shinee. Aespa. These are just some of the globally loved K-pop idols who hail from the South Korean agency SM Entertainment. And soon, your name might just join the list of idols.

SM Universe, a subsidiary of SM Entertainment that specialises in training programmes related to K-pop, announced on Monday (Mar 3) that it will be opening a Singapore campus this June.

SM Universe (Singapore) will be located at *SCAPE and will be SM Entertainment's first K-pop training academy in Southeast Asia.