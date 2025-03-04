SM Entertainment to launch a K-pop training academy in Singapore this June
Girls' Generation. Super Junior. Shinee. Aespa. These are just some of the globally loved K-pop idols who hail from the South Korean agency SM Entertainment. And soon, your name might just join the list of idols.
SM Universe, a subsidiary of SM Entertainment that specialises in training programmes related to K-pop, announced on Monday (Mar 3) that it will be opening a Singapore campus this June.
SM Universe (Singapore) will be located at *SCAPE and will be SM Entertainment's first K-pop training academy in Southeast Asia.
In a statement, SM Universe (Singapore) said that the academy will provide students with "first-class comprehensive learning opportunities developed and delivered by K-pop industry veterans".
These include a 21-week intensive programme comprising lessons on vocals, dancing, music production and stage presence.
To cap off the programme, students will embark on a one-week training session at the SM Universe's Seoul campus. The top students will then have the opportunity to audition with South Korean entertainment agencies.
Speaking to CNA Lifestyle, the spokesperson for SM Universe (Singapore) said that the 21-week programme will cost approximately US$10,000 (S$13,450).
"While there is no fixed age limit for the programme, we expect the majority of the students to be aged between 13 and 18 years old," the spokesperson added.
"SM Universe is excited to expand into Southeast Asia and nurture new talent. This academy will provide aspiring K-pop artistes in the region with world-class education and serve as a springboard for their growth as they pursue their dreams on the international stage," said Jang Jae-won, the CEO of SM Universe.