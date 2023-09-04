Former Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell in hospice care because of liver failure

It has been reported that Steve Harwell, the former frontman of American rock band Smash Mouth, is in hospice care.

Entertainment outlet TMZ first reported the news on Monday (Sep 3), saying that Harwell's manager said the 56-year-old singer has "reached the final stage of liver failure" and "likely has only a week or so to live".

Billboard later corroborated the news, writing that a representative of Smash Mouth told the outlet that Harwell "is resting at home and being cared for by his fiance and hospice care".

“Although Steve is here with us still, sadly it will only be for a short time. We would hope that people would respect Steve and his family’s privacy during this difficult time.”

Harwell was a founding member of Smash Mouth since its formation in 1994. In 2021, he announced his retirement, following a series of medical issues which included cardiomyopathy and impaired motor functions.

In his retirement statement, Harwell wrote: “Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a rock star performing in front of sold-out arenas and have been so fortunate to live out that dream. To my bandmates, it’s been an honour performing with you all these years and I can’t think of anyone else I would have rather gone on this wild journey with.

“To our loyal and amazing fans, thank you. All of this was possible because of you. I’ve tried so hard to power through my physical and mental health issues and to play in front of you one last time but I just wasn’t able to. I am so grateful to each and every one of you who has helped Smash Mouth sell over 10 million albums worldwide, put us on top of radio charts and those who have kept All Star relevant as one of the top memes on the internet today. I cannot wait to see what Smash Mouth accomplishes next and am looking forward to counting myself as one of the band’s newest fans.”