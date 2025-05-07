Singer Smokey Robinson accused of sexual assault by 4 former housekeepers

Four anonymous housekeepers sued legendary Motown singer and songwriter Smokey Robinson on Tuesday (May 6) for US$50 million, alleging that he sexually assaulted them for years while his wife covered up the abuse and contributed to a hostile work environment.

Representatives for Robinson did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and the accusations could not be independently verified.

The plaintiffs, who sued under Jane Doe pseudonyms to protect their privacy, accused Robinson, 85, of sexual battery, assault, false imprisonment and gender violence at Robinson's home in the Chatsworth section of Los Angeles, starting as early as 2007 and continuing until 2024.

The four Hispanic women also alleged labour violations denying them proper pay before they quit their jobs, saying they declined to come forward sooner due to the shame in their culture associated with sexual assault, fear of losing their low-paying jobs, and Robinson's celebrity status.

The lawsuit in Los Angeles County Superior Court also names Robinson's wife, Frances Robinson, alleging she screamed at the employees with "ethnically pejorative words and language".

Three of the accusers appeared wearing masks and dark glasses at a Los Angeles press conference with their lawyers, and the fourth appeared remotely.

"Obviously no amount of money can compensate these women for what Mr Robinson subjected them to. But given the gravity of Mr Robinson's despicable and reprehensible misconduct ... this amount is clearly warranted," attorney John Harris told reporters.

Jane Doe 1 accused Robinson of painfully penetrating her and committing other unwanted sexual acts at least seven times upon summoning her to a bedroom, with the final occurrence on Feb 17, 2024, two days before Robinson's 84th birthday.

The other plaintiffs accused Robinson of similar offenses, with Jane Does 2 and 3 each alleging at least 20 assaults.

Their lawyers said they would welcome a criminal investigation but have yet to be contacted by prosecutors.

Representatives of Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Robinson shot to fame in the 1960s when he played an instrumental role in the rise of the Motown sound as the silky voiced singer of Tears Of A Clown, recording more than 30 hits as a solo performer or with The Miracles, a vocal group of Robinson's former Detroit schoolmates.