There is a Snoopy pop-up library at Plaza Singapura with themed spaces
Located on the third level of Plaza Singapura, the pop-up library is open now and will run until Sep 19, 2027.
If you're a fan of Snoopy and the Peanuts gang, be sure to head to Plaza Singapura to enjoy the new Snoopy pop-up library. Located on the mall's third level, the pop-up library features about 10,000 physical and digital books for children, including a collection of popular Peanuts titles, as well as spaces and interactive booths themed after Peanuts.
It will run until Sep 19, 2027, from 10am to 10pm daily.
Launched by the National Library & Archives Board (NLB), the Snoopy pop-up library features themed spots like Charlie Brown's Classroom, the Peanuts School Bus, and the Snoopy Garden.
Visitors can also head to Lucy's Booth, where they can answer a few fun questions to receive personalised book recommendations in the form of a printed bookmark.
The library is fully self-service. To enter, visitors must scan their library-compliant ID card, NLB eCard, or request a QR code day pass with a Singapore-registered mobile number or e-mail via this link.
Visitors can then borrow items from the collection via the NLB Mobile app.
In a statement, NLB's chief executive officer Melissa Tam said: “The adventures of Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and his friends have charmed millions across generations, and at the heart of these stories is the celebration of reading.
“Through this Snoopy Pop-up Library, we hope to bring that same warmth and wonder closer to our communities, making it easier for people of all ages to rediscover the joy of books and reading in their everyday lives. We are delighted to have such a beloved companion in Peanuts, be part of our ongoing commitment to ReadSG, our five-year national movement to build a nation of readers.”