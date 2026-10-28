There is a Snoopy pop-up library at Plaza Singapura with themed spaces

The library is fully self-service. To enter, visitors must scan their library-compliant ID card, NLB eCard, or request a QR code day pass with a Singapore-registered mobile number or e-mail via this link.

Visitors can then borrow items from the collection via the NLB Mobile app.

In a statement, NLB's chief executive officer Melissa Tam said: “The adventures of Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and his friends have charmed millions across generations, and at the heart of these stories is the celebration of reading.

“Through this Snoopy Pop-up Library, we hope to bring that same warmth and wonder closer to our communities, making it easier for people of all ages to rediscover the joy of books and reading in their everyday lives. We are delighted to have such a beloved companion in Peanuts, be part of our ongoing commitment to ReadSG, our five-year national movement to build a nation of readers.”