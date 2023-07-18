Sofia Vergara and husband Joe Manganiello divorcing after 7 years of marriage

Sofía Vergara and her husband Joe Manganiello are divorcing after seven years of marriage.

The Modern Family actress, 51, got hitched to 46-year-old Manganiello in a lavish, star-studded Palm Beach ceremony in November 2015 in front of 400 guests. However, the couple has now made the “difficult” decision to split.

They said in a statement: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Vergara, who has a 31-year-old son named Manolo with first husband Joe Gonzalez, is currently celebrating her 51st birthday in Italy with friends, without Manganiello or her wedding ring, according to Page Six.

A source told the outlet: “Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future.”

The couple was last seen together last month in Hoboken, New Jersey, as Vergara visited Manganiello on the set of his new project Nonnas.

Sofia Vergara has since posted a string of sexy selfies online as she lives it up on her extended birthday bash.