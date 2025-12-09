K-pop star Somi holding fan sign event in Singapore in December, each ticket comes with an album
The Singapore leg of Somi's Into The Chaos fan sign tour will take place at The Theatre At Mediacorp on Dec 17.
Could we fast forward to Dec 17? Fans of South Korean-Canadian singer Somi will get to see the Birthday singer even closer in Singapore as she stages a fan sign event, titled Into The Chaos, at The Theatre At Mediacorp.
According to organisers, the event will see Somi, whose full name is Jeon So-mi, interacting with fans and engaging in a Q&A segment.
Tickets for the event are currently available for purchase via Ticketmaster, with prices ranging between S$98 and S$288.
Each ticketholder, regardless of category, is entitled to the following:
- Access to a hi-bye session
- A copy of Somi's Chaotic & Confused extended play
- A poster
- One out of three photocards
Those who purchase higher-tiered tickets will also get a chance to win other exciting benefits, including an autograph session and a one-on-one photo with Somi.
Somi, 24, first burst into the scene as a contestant on the reality competition series Sixteen – the show that led to the formation of the superstar K-pop group Twice. Although Somi did not make the final cut, she became one of Sixteen's breakout stars, garnering her immense popularity.
In 2016, she joined another reality competition series, Produce 101, and ended up placing first amongst all the contestants. As a result, Somi became one of the 11 members of the K-pop girl group IOI, alongside future heavyweights of the South Korean entertainment industry like Business Proposal star Kim Se-jeong and singer Chungha.
Following IOI's disbandment, Somi left her longtime agency, JYP Entertainment, and joined The Black Label, which is now home to acts such as Blackpink's Rose and Squid Game star Yim Si-wan.
Under The Black Label, Somi has released a string of hits including Dumb Dumb, XOXO and Fast Forward. Her latest extended play, Chaotic & Confused, was released on Aug 11.