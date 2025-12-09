K-pop star Somi holding fan sign event in Singapore in December, each ticket comes with an album

Could we fast forward to Dec 17? Fans of South Korean-Canadian singer Somi will get to see the Birthday singer even closer in Singapore as she stages a fan sign event, titled Into The Chaos, at The Theatre At Mediacorp.

According to organisers, the event will see Somi, whose full name is Jeon So-mi, interacting with fans and engaging in a Q&A segment.

Tickets for the event are currently available for purchase via Ticketmaster, with prices ranging between S$98 and S$288.

Each ticketholder, regardless of category, is entitled to the following:

Access to a hi-bye session

A copy of Somi's Chaotic & Confused extended play

A poster

One out of three photocards

Those who purchase higher-tiered tickets will also get a chance to win other exciting benefits, including an autograph session and a one-on-one photo with Somi.