South Korean actress Son Na-eun blackmailed after phone gets hacked, agency to take legal action
According to YG Entertainment, the hacker has extorted money from Son and even contacted her family members.
South Korean agency YG Entertainment announced on Wednesday (Feb 12) that it plans to take "strong legal action" against a hacker who illegally obtained data from the mobile phone of South Korean actress Son Na-eun.
According to the company, Son's personal mobile phone was recently hacked and the hacker demanded money from the 31-year-old – in exchange for not disclosing her private data.
"Wanting to prevent harm to her family and acquaintances, actress Son Na-eun complied with the demand once," wrote YG Entertainment.
"However, the hacker did not stop there and has continued to threaten her, making additional monetary demands. The situation has caused significant mental distress as the hacker has even contacted her family."
YG Entertainment added that "the case is already under formal police investigation".
"We make it clear that we will take strong legal action against any criminal acts, including invasion of privacy and blackmail."
Known for her roles in popular K-drama series such as Ghost Doctor and Romance In The House, Son was also a member of the K-pop girl group Apink – before her departure in 2022. The group will stage a concert in Singapore on Feb 20 at Arena @ Expo Hall 7 – Apink's first show in the country after almost nine years.