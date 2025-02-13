South Korean actress Son Na-eun blackmailed after phone gets hacked, agency to take legal action

South Korean agency YG Entertainment announced on Wednesday (Feb 12) that it plans to take "strong legal action" against a hacker who illegally obtained data from the mobile phone of South Korean actress Son Na-eun.

According to the company, Son's personal mobile phone was recently hacked and the hacker demanded money from the 31-year-old – in exchange for not disclosing her private data.

"Wanting to prevent harm to her family and acquaintances, actress Son Na-eun complied with the demand once," wrote YG Entertainment.

"However, the hacker did not stop there and has continued to threaten her, making additional monetary demands. The situation has caused significant mental distress as the hacker has even contacted her family."