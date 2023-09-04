South Korean stars Song Hye-kyo and Cha Eun-woo will be in Singapore on Sep 5
Song and Cha will be attending the opening of French luxury jeweller Chaumet’s pop-up boutique at ION Orchard.
Don't be surprised if you see many of your colleagues applying for urgent leave on Tuesday (Sep 5). After all, two of South Korea's biggest stars, Song Hye-kyo and Cha Eun-woo, will be in town at ION Orchard for the opening of French luxury jeweller Chaumet’s pop-up boutique.
Fans can catch Song and Cha at the atrium at level 1 of ION Orchard from 3pm and try their best to snap photos of the megastars.
Cha, of course, is no stranger to ION Orchard – having been there in June for the launch of Dior's Privée Dioriviera Fragrance.
If Cha's appearance in June is anything to go by, fans can expect large crowds and long waiting times on Tuesday.
The Glory star Song Hye-kyo has been a Chaumet brand ambassador since 2018 while Cha has fronted multiple campaigns for the luxury brand, including its recent Chaumet Liens campaign.
The pair previously attended Chaumet’s gala dinner which was held in an 18th-century palace in Paris.