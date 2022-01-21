Single’s Inferno’s Song Ji-a edited out of Korean shows after fake luxury goods controversy

The backlash against South Korean reality TV show star Song Ji-a continues. The break-out star contestant of Netflix’s Single’s Inferno has now been cut out of an upcoming episode of the Korean variety show The Manager, after the 25-year-old found herself embroiled in a controversy that involved flaunting fake luxury designer goods.

“After mutual discussion with the guest, we have decided not to air Song Ji A’s footage”, said representatives of the MBC show, in a statement. The episode is slated to air on Jan 29.

Her appearance on other shows, Omniscient Interfering View and Knowing Bros, have also reportedly been edited out.

Song, an already popular YouTuber and influencer also known as FreeZia, became even more famous after taking part in Neflix’s dating show.

But she recently came under fire after eagle-eyed netizens started scrutinising the jewellery and clothes she had worn on the show – supposedly from luxury brands such as Dior, Chanel and Van Cleef & Arpels – and whether these were fake.