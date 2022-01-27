Single’s Inferno star Song Ji-a facing more backlash, this time about father’s job

It seems the dust has still not settled on all the drama swirling around Song Ji-a, who found fame on Netflix’s dating series, Single’s Inferno.

After coming under fire for wearing and flaunting fake luxury items both on the series and on her own social media channels, Song is now contending with the accusation that her father is not a dentist, as many people believe him to be.

On Sunday (Jan 23), famous YouTuber Kim Yong-ho claimed that he knows what Song’s father really does for a living. “I know what Song Ji-a’s father is doing, and I know how he, as a father, has raised his daughter,” said Kim, cryptically.

Although Kim didn’t specify what Song’s father’s job actually is, he raised the point that Song hadn’t spoken up to correct any misconception, which, he said, is the "same as lying".

Another YouTuber, Sojang, later went on to allege that Song’s father is managing a large-scale brothel in Busan, South Korea.

On Jan 25, Song announced in a video posted on her Free Zia YouTube channel that she was putting a halt to her online activities and she asked the public to refrain from attacking her family.

She said: “I admit all the rumours about the fake goods, and everything is my fault. … I apologise for damaging the value of the brands and disappointing many people who supported me.”

She added: “I’ll close all my social media channels to take time for self-reflection. I’ll take responsibility for my faults.”

Song has deleted all her Instagram posts, with an apology post from Jan 17 the only one remaining with the comments turned off. She has also set all her YouTube videos to private.

The reality TV star was also recently removed from an episode of the Korean variety show The Manager because of the counterfeit luxury goods scandal.