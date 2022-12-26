Song Joong-ki confirms he is dating a British woman
The Reborn Rich actor apparently introduced his new girlfriend to staff members at a press conference in Singapore.
Do you hear that? It’s the sound of hearts breaking when it was revealed that Song Joong-ki is in a relationship. And get this: The Vincenzo actor apparently made it official right here in Singapore.
It was reported by Allkpop that Song introduced his girlfriend to the staff members at a media conference held on Dec 7 in Singapore.
If the records are correct, it could be at The Coliseum at Hard Rock Hotel at Resorts World Sentosa, where he was in town to promote Reborn Rich.
The South Korean actor is no stranger to Singapore, having made eight trips, by his own count, to the sunny island over the years.
His agency HighZium Studio confirmed on Dec 26 that Song is indeed dating – and it’s with a British woman.
“Actor Song Joong-ki is currently seeing a woman with positive feelings,” stated the agency. “We hope that you will look warmly upon their relationship.
“We ask for your understanding in regards to the fact that we cannot confirm any information aside from the fact that they are dating, and we would be grateful if you refrained from publishing any speculative or unconfirmed reports.”
It was also reported that the actor's girlfriend is a non-celebrity and the two met through a mutual friend last year.
Song and Song Hye-kyo divorced in 2019, two years after getting married in a private wedding that generated intense media interest across Asia. They had met on the popular K-drama Descendants Of The Sun in 2016.