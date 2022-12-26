Song Joong-ki confirms he is dating a British woman

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of hearts breaking when it was revealed that Song Joong-ki is in a relationship. And get this: The Vincenzo actor apparently made it official right here in Singapore.

It was reported by Allkpop that Song introduced his girlfriend to the staff members at a media conference held on Dec 7 in Singapore.

If the records are correct, it could be at The Coliseum at Hard Rock Hotel at Resorts World Sentosa, where he was in town to promote Reborn Rich.

The South Korean actor is no stranger to Singapore, having made eight trips, by his own count, to the sunny island over the years.