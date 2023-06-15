South Korean actor Song Joong-ki welcomes first child with wife Katy Louise Saunders

On his fan cafe, Song uploaded a photo of his son holding his finger and a statement saying: ”Today, I came to greet you because I wanted to tell you one more dream-like news first.

“We have welcomed our baby in Rome, my wife's hometown. He's a healthy son. Both the baby and the mother are in good health and I am taking care of my family with a grateful heart.

"(He) seems to be the most precious gift that came to (us), who had the biggest dream of creating a happy family. I think this good day has come, thanks to the support of many people. I am always grateful to the Ki Aile (Song Joong-ki’s fans) who always send me sincere love. I sincerely hope that you will have great happiness in your life as well.”

Song announced his marriage to Saunders in January 2023, after weeks of speculation following her appearance at his Singapore press conference for the drama Reborn Rich. According to Korean media outlet Dispatch, the couple met in Italy while Song was filming the hit series Vincenzo.

The actor was previously married to his Descendants Of The Sun co-star Song Hye-kyo from 2017 to 2019.