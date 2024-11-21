South Korean actor Song Joong-ki and wife Katy Louise Saunders welcome second baby

Was it just in June last year when South Korean actor Song Joong-ki and his wife Katy Louise Saunders welcomed a baby boy?

On Wednesday (Nov 20), the K-drama heartthrob announced the arrival of yet another new family member. And this time, it’s a girl.

“I’m currently in Rome and it’s been just over a year since I met my first child here,” he wrote on his fan cafe.

“I’m incredibly grateful to announce that we’ve been blessed with another beautiful baby. Our lovely princess was born healthy, and both my wife and our baby are doing well and resting.”

The Descendants Of The Sun actor’s agency confirmed reports in July that the actor was expecting a second child with his wife, whom he married in January 2023.

After attending the Cannes Film Festival in May and the premiere of Hopeless with his pregnant wife, the couple returned to Italy to prepare for the birth of their daughter.

Rome holds special meaning for the couple as it is Saunders' hometown. It is also said to be the place where they first met in 2021 when Song was filming Vincenzo.

Besides playing father in real life, Song is filming the JTBC drama My Youth in which he portrays a novelist and florist. It is set to air next year.