Why K-drama star Song Joong-ki feels 'guilty' about Reborn Rich and how he's learning English from The Crown

In several episodes of the latter, the actor had to play a university student. How did he feel about reverting back into a more youthful role?

“I felt guilty,” Song chuckled, “but I also did regret some of my acting in episodes three and four of Reborn Rich. It was just my attempt to act young – too young – that made me think: ‘Why did I do that?’”

Honestly, we beg to differ – there’s no one better than Song Joong-ki to pull off the role of a university student, even at the age of 37.

TAKING ON A NEW PROJECT AS A PRODUCER

Yes, you heard it here first: Song is taking on a new venture as a producer.

The topic arose when he was asked what he would be up to if he wasn’t an actor. “I haven’t given much thought to that, but I used to skate, so I might have become an athlete, although that didn’t happen. Otherwise, I think I’d be doing something in my current industry, producing, perhaps.”

He added: “Actually, I’m planning a new project… Not as an actor, but as a producer.”

But that doesn’t mean he’ll be gone from the screen anytime soon, as he’s slated to star in another piece alongside actor Jo Han-chul, who’s also in Vincenzo and Reborn Rich. After three consecutive projects together, it’s no wonder Song expressed his love and affection for Jo during the press conference.