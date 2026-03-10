987FM DJ Sonia Chew reveals she auditioned for Bridgerton

Despite some initial misgivings, Chew eventually proceeded with the audition and submitted “some headshots” and told the production crew “a bit of [herself]”.

"Then came the challenge," she quipped, which saw her then having to record an introduction in RP.

It worked out well for Chew, who then received a callback and was asked to read lines from the show.

"This was when the panic set in," said Chew.

"The scripts were in and I just cringe when I watch it," she added before showing clips from her audition process.

Another showed her reading lines from what would eventually become a scene between Sophie Baek and Benedict Bridgerton in the third episode of Bridgerton Season 4.

"At least I tried," said Chew of her experience. "I am thrilled that I was given the opportunity to try but Yerin Ha, you are absolutely amazing. There's no one else that would have played that role, other than you."

Chew then quipped that "never in a million years" would she have gotten the role.