987FM DJ Sonia Chew reveals she auditioned for Bridgerton
In a video posted on her social media pages on Monday (Mar 9), Singaporean presenter Sonia Chew revealed that she auditioned for Netflix's period drama Bridgerton, presumably for the role of Sophie Baek, which eventually went to Australian actress Yerin Ha.
In another timeline, fans of Bridgerton Season 4 would have seen the beloved Sophie Baek played by a very familiar face. Singaporean presenter and 987FM DJ Sonia Chew revealed on Monday (Mar 9) that she auditioned for a role in the popular Netflix period drama – highly implied to be Sophie Baek, which of course eventually went to Australian actress Yerin Ha.
In her video, Chew said she was on holiday in New York when her manager texted to ask if she would be interested in auditioning for a project suspected to be Bridgerton.
Snippets of the text exchange appear in Chew’s video, showing her manager asking if she could “pull off the RP [Received Pronunciation] accent” and noting that she would have to be “fully available” from September 2024 to April 2025 if chosen for the role – the same production window for Bridgerton Season 4 cited by numerous media outlets, including Elle Decor.
Despite some initial misgivings, Chew eventually proceeded with the audition and submitted “some headshots” and told the production crew “a bit of [herself]”.
"Then came the challenge," she quipped, which saw her then having to record an introduction in RP.
It worked out well for Chew, who then received a callback and was asked to read lines from the show.
"This was when the panic set in," said Chew.
"The scripts were in and I just cringe when I watch it," she added before showing clips from her audition process.
Another showed her reading lines from what would eventually become a scene between Sophie Baek and Benedict Bridgerton in the third episode of Bridgerton Season 4.
"At least I tried," said Chew of her experience. "I am thrilled that I was given the opportunity to try but Yerin Ha, you are absolutely amazing. There's no one else that would have played that role, other than you."
Chew then quipped that "never in a million years" would she have gotten the role.