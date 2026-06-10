Girls' Generation's Sooyoung, actor Jung Kyung-ho break up after 14 years of dating
According to South Korean media outlets, Sooyoung and Jung Kyung-ho ended their relationship due to their busy work schedules.
South Korean actor Jung Kyung-ho, 42, and Girls' Generation member Sooyoung, 36, have split up after 14 years of dating. The news was confirmed by their respective agencies on Tuesday (Jun 9), who added that the two will remain "good colleagues".
According to South Korean media reports, the two celebrities broke up due to their "increasingly busy schedules". Both Jung and Sooyoung, whose full name is Choi Soo-young, currently have acting projects lined up.
Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that the two have unfollowed each other on social media.
The news of the split has devastated fans of both celebrities. Jung and Sooyoung have long been praised for openly showing affection and support to each other on various programmes, with their relationship often cited as one of the most enduring in South Korea's entertainment industry.
One fan wrote on X: "I'm done investing in long-lasting Korean celebrity relationships."
Jung Kyung-ho and Sooyoung started dating in 2012, after meeting through a mutual friend, but only publicly acknowledged their relationship in 2014.
Jung is known for his roles in hit shows like Prison Playbook, Hospital Playlist and Crash Course In Romance.
In addition to being a member of Girls' Generation, Sooyoung has also starred in numerous high-profile projects, including Idol I, So I Married The Anti-fan and the John Wick spin-off, Ballerina.