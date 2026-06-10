Girls' Generation's Sooyoung, actor Jung Kyung-ho break up after 14 years of dating

South Korean actor Jung Kyung-ho, 42, and Girls' Generation member Sooyoung, 36, have split up after 14 years of dating. The news was confirmed by their respective agencies on Tuesday (Jun 9), who added that the two will remain "good colleagues".

According to South Korean media reports, the two celebrities broke up due to their "increasingly busy schedules". Both Jung and Sooyoung, whose full name is Choi Soo-young, currently have acting projects lined up.

Eagle-eyed fans also noticed that the two have unfollowed each other on social media.