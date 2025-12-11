5 notable books by Shopaholic author Sophie Kinsella, who died at age 55

1. THE TENNIS PARTY (1995)

Fellow writers could only envy Kinsella's success, how early it came and how seemingly easy. As the author would remember, she was a 24-year-old financial journalist who, while commuting by train one day, thought to herself, "I want to have a go at this, I want to write a book." Within two years, she was the bestselling author of The Tennis Party, under her real name, Madeleine Wickham.

Released in the US as 40 Love, her debut novel centered on the misadventures of a weekend tennis party and introduced readers to her conversational touch about everything from love to money to ... tennis.

"They all have a lot of baggage," the author explained on her website. "They sleep with each other, they behave very badly, drink a lot of Pimms, thrash tennis balls around, and things come to a head quite intensely."

2. THE SECRET DREAMWORLD OF A SHOPAHOLIC (2000)

She published her first several books as Wickham, before becoming a global brand as "Sophie Kinsella." Spurred by this first Shopaholic novel, millions would cheer on the hopelessly indebted financial journalist Becky Bloomwood, who helps keep the economy turning with her "investments" in clothing, household and other products.

Among the most cherished fantasies in her dreamworld – that some "dotty old woman in Cornwall" will mistakenly receive her "humongous" credit card bill and pay if off without checking the name. Becky, meanwhile, will be sent the woman's bill for three tins of cat food, "which, naturally, I'll pay without question."

The 2009 film Confessions Of A Shopaholic, based on the first two of Kinsella's nine-novel series, starred Isla Fisher and Hugh Dancy.