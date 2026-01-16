Tomb Raider first look shows Game Of Thrones star Sophie Turner as Lara Croft

Prime Video gave its first official look at the upcoming live-action series Tomb Raider on Thursday (Jan 15), releasing a photo of lead actress Sophie Turner in character as the iconic Lara Croft dressed in a green tank top and brown shorts.

The character of the world-famous archaeologist and adventurer is based on the popular video game franchise.

The Game Of Thrones actress, 29, was first announced as the star of the series in September 2025, after it was first greenlit by the streamer in May 2024. The series is now in production, Prime Video announced.