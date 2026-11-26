Sora Ma leaves livestream sales platform less than a week after first appearance
Her planned solo livestream slated on Nov 22 did not go ahead. She announced her departure from Home Live Mall two days later.
Singaporean actress Sora Ma has ended her stint with livestreaming platform Home Live Mall, announcing her exit on Tuesday (Nov 24).
The 42-year-old shared the news in a Facebook post, writing: "After much thought and consideration, I've decided not to continue."
She thanked those who had supported her during her brief stint, expressing gratitude for "the opportunity, the things I've learnt, and the lovely people I've met along the way".
In a follow-up post, Ma clarified that her decision was based on her "personal commitments and priorities at this stage of my life". She also thanked the Home Live Mall team for the opportunity and guidance, adding that she hoped her clarification would put "any unnecessary speculation to rest".
Ma made her first appearance on Home Live Mall on Nov 19 and was scheduled to hold her first solo livestream on the platform on Nov 22. She had previously run her own livestreaming business selling jewellery and was looking to continue in the industry as part of a larger team.
During her first appearance, Mediacorp actor Chen Hanwei made a surprise appearance to show his support. The two previously starred together in the long-running drama 118.
Her planned solo livestream on Nov 22, however, did not go ahead. She announced her departure from the platform two days later.