Singaporean actress Sora Ma has ended her stint with livestreaming platform Home Live Mall, announcing her exit on Tuesday (Nov 24).

The 42-year-old shared the news in a Facebook post, writing: "After much thought and consideration, I've decided not to continue."

She thanked those who had supported her during her brief stint, expressing gratitude for "the opportunity, the things I've learnt, and the lovely people I've met along the way".