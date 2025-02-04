Actress Sora Ma's new home filled with memories of late husband, including his vinyls, art and a gold basin

In the latest #JustSwipeLah episode, host Jernelle Oh visits former Mediacorp actress Sora Ma’s new home, where she lives with her five-month-old son, Skye.

Ma’s husband died unexpectedly last year, two months before their son was born.

Memories of the 41-year-old's late husband can be found around the home, and his hobbies and design preferences serve as a reminder of the time they spent together.

It wasn't revealed if Ma stays in a condo or an HDB.

The vinyl record collection which sat on an exposed shelf caught Oh’s attention.

Ma shared: “Actually I still have many more [records]. This is my husband’s collection."

She added that there were about 1,000 more of these records, a number that shocked Oh.

"He loved buying records since he was a teenager. Although he has passed on, I will still keep the things that should be kept for him. Maybe when my child is older, I can tell him about the things his daddy used to like.”