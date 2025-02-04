Logo
Entertainment

Actress Sora Ma's new home filled with memories of late husband, including his vinyls, art and a gold basin
The hobbies and design preferences of Sora Ma's late husband can be found around the home and it's a reminder of the time they spent together. 

Actress Sora Ma's new home filled with memories of late husband, including his vinyls, art and a gold basin

Sora Ma's new home is filled with memories of her late husband. (Photo: #JustSwipeLah/ Mediacorp)

Ainslyn Lim
04 Feb 2025 10:32AM
In the latest #JustSwipeLah episode, host Jernelle Oh visits former Mediacorp actress Sora Ma’s new home, where she lives with her five-month-old son, Skye.

Ma’s husband died unexpectedly last year, two months before their son was born.

Memories of the 41-year-old's late husband can be found around the home, and his hobbies and design preferences serve as a reminder of the time they spent together.

It wasn't revealed if Ma stays in a condo or an HDB. 

The vinyl record collection which sat on an exposed shelf caught Oh’s attention. 

Ma shared: “Actually I still have many more [records]. This is my husband’s collection."

She added that there were about 1,000 more of these records, a number that shocked Oh.

"He loved buying records since he was a teenager. Although he has passed on, I will still keep the things that should be kept for him. Maybe when my child is older, I can tell him about the things his daddy used to like.”

This is merely a small portion her husband's collection. (Photo: #JustSwipeLah/ Mediacorp)

The impressive vinyl collection isn’t the only thing that has a story Ma can tell Skye in the future. She then pointed to a large painting, which she created with her husband. 

“In the beginning, I knew how to colour, but I didn’t know he could paint. He kept praising me, saying that I’m very good at painting. After being together for some time, he painted something, and after seeing it, I realised that he was a genius [at art],” said Ma. 

“We decided to do a painting together, but when I was halfway through the colouring, we moved. I’m not done with my part yet, but he has already completed his part. So this painting is called ‘An Unfinished Painting’. I still have a lot of unfinished business, and this is one of them.”

The very creative couple created this large painting together. (Photo: #JustSwipeLah/ Mediacorp)

Another eye-catching feature of Ma’s house are the gold fittings in her master bedroom toilet. 

“Actually everything here was designed to complement the golden basin,” said Ma. 

“My husband was the one who took a liking to this basin. I still want to keep the things he liked, and I spent a lot of time buying things to match the basin,” added Ma, who said she spent “around two to three weeks” to find a gold toilet-roll holder, rain shower and tap. 

The gold basin that stole the show. (Photo: #JustSwipeLah/ Mediacorp)
Sora's house was mainly designed to have a clean, white aesthetic. (Photo: #JustSwipeLah/ Mediacorp)

When asked if she had anything to tell her friends and relatives who have shown her support during difficult times, Ma choked up as she said: “My husband was actually a very good person during his lifetime. He was very loving and helped many people. I think the reason I received so much help during this period is also ‘cos he had accumulated a lot of blessings, and they have been passed on to me.”

“I think they can all feel the gratitude I have for them,” said Ma with tears in her eyes.

Sora Ma, Jernelle Oh, and baby Skye. (Photo: #JustSwipeLah/ Mediacorp)
This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/

Source: 8 Days/cg

