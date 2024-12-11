Actress Sora Ma reveals her husband died 6 months ago, before the birth of their son

On Wednesday (Dec 11), former Mediacorp actress Sora Ma revealed that her husband died six months ago. In a post on her Instagram page, the 40-year-old Malaysian wrote that her husband – a Singaporean businessman known to the public only as Mr R – died "without warning" and that she had to overcome many issues alone during the past few months.

"There was no illness, no warning – it was sudden and completely unexpected. His passing caught me entirely off guard.

"During these months, I've been through home renovations, giving birth, confinement, moving, becoming a first-time mum, and raising our child – all things I never imagined I'd have to face alone. But I've been learning, step by step, to handle everything on my own."