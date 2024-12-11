Actress Sora Ma reveals her husband died 6 months ago, before the birth of their son
"During these months, I've been through home renovations, giving birth, confinement, moving, becoming a first-time mum, and raising our child – all things I never imagined I'd have to face alone," wrote Ma on her Instagram page.
On Wednesday (Dec 11), former Mediacorp actress Sora Ma revealed that her husband died six months ago. In a post on her Instagram page, the 40-year-old Malaysian wrote that her husband – a Singaporean businessman known to the public only as Mr R – died "without warning" and that she had to overcome many issues alone during the past few months.
"There was no illness, no warning – it was sudden and completely unexpected. His passing caught me entirely off guard.
"During these months, I've been through home renovations, giving birth, confinement, moving, becoming a first-time mum, and raising our child – all things I never imagined I'd have to face alone. But I've been learning, step by step, to handle everything on my own."
A previous post by Sora Ma indicated that her son, Skye, was born in early August – which would mean that her husband's passing happened about two months before Skye's birth.
Ma and her husband met during Star Awards 2012 through a mutual friend. They got married in 2021.
"While life took [my husband] away from me, it also gave me another life – our baby, Skye. He is the continuation of our love and the reason I find strength to keep going," Ma added on Instagram.
She also apologised to her friends for not sharing the news of her husband's death in person.
"I hope you can understand my silence during this time. Moving forward, I will do my best to be the person I need to be, and most importantly, to be the best mum I can for Skye. I'll continue to learn, to grow, and to live my life as best as I can."
She ended her post with the words: "I will be okay."
Fans and fellow celebrities alike have offered words of encouragement to Ma.
"So sorry you have to go through this journey, big hugs. You're a strong, wonderful mama. Praying all blessings and courage on you, my dear," wrote actress Eelyn Kok.
Zhang Yaodong, Ma's co-star in the drama series CLIF, wrote in Mandarin: "Please accept my condolences and take care of your health."