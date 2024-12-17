Former Mediacorp actress Sora Ma shares how she's coping with 'hardest chapter' of her life after husband's death
The new mum also said that her infant son is starting to resemble her late husband.
Days after opening up about her husband's sudden passing, former Mediacorp actress Sora Ma, 40, shared a video on Instagram on Sunday (Dec 15) detailing how she's been coping with "the hardest chapter of [her] life".
Ma's businessman husband, known only to the public as Mr R, died six months ago. He was said to be 48 and news of his death caught everyone by surprise.
She gave birth to their first child, Skye, in August, just two months after her husband's passing.
In her IG Reel, Sora Ma shared: "Hi, Skye is four months old now. He's growing really quickly, and is very healthy."
"Of course, he's starting to resemble his dad more and more. So... when I miss [my husband], I can just look at the baby," she said.
She went on to say that she has read everyone's comments and words of encouragement, and is deeply touched by them.
She then thanked her followers for their companionship. "You make me feel loved, and allow me to welcome every day with a heart filled with love," she said.
This story was originally published in 8Days.