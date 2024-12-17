Former Mediacorp actress Sora Ma shares how she's coping with 'hardest chapter' of her life after husband's death

Days after opening up about her husband's sudden passing, former Mediacorp actress Sora Ma, 40, shared a video on Instagram on Sunday (Dec 15) detailing how she's been coping with "the hardest chapter of [her] life".

Ma's businessman husband, known only to the public as Mr R, died six months ago. He was said to be 48 and news of his death caught everyone by surprise.

She gave birth to their first child, Skye, in August, just two months after her husband's passing.