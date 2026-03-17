South Korea ramps up security for BTS Seoul show as President Lee stresses safety readiness
BTS’ first full-group comeback in nearly four years is expected to draw up to 260,000 people, prompting extensive safety measures across central Seoul.
South Korean authorities are ramping up security measures ahead of the highly-anticipated BTS The Comeback Live Arirang on Mar 21, with President Lee Jae Myung stressing that safety and security must be the top priority.
Speaking during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday (Mar 17), Lee said security preparations for the event should account for the possibility of "terror" acts, according to a live TV broadcast of the meeting.
The concert will be held at the historic Gwanghwamun Square in central Seoul, where as many as 260,000 people are expected to gather. It takes place a day after the group releases its new album, Arirang, on Mar 20. The release marks BTS’ first full-group comeback in nearly four years.
According to Korean media reports, a series of security measures will be put in place for the event.
TIGHT ON-GROUND SECURITY
Police said about 6,500 officers will be deployed across the area, along with more than 70 mobile police units and 5,400 pieces of equipment, which include aerial observation vehicles and safety barricades.
Spectators will enter the viewing area through 31 designated gates, where walk-through metal detectors will be installed to screen visitors and prevent dangerous items from being brought into the venue. Screening is scheduled to begin early on the morning of the concert, from 7am.
Officials warned that security checks could take time due to the large crowds and have encouraged attendees to bring fewer personal belongings.
Authorities will also introduce a “stadium-style” crowd management system to regulate the flow of people. Gates will be closed once crowd density within the area exceeds safe limits, such as more than two people per square metre.
To guard against potential vehicle ramming accidents, police will also install barricades, spike strips and police buses along nearby roads.
RESTRICTED ROOFTOP ACCESS
Precautions are also being taken to prevent accidents from fans attempting to watch the concert from nearby buildings.
Authorities are coordinating with building managers to restrict access to rooftops and upper floors at 25 buildings around the square. This aims to prevent situations such as overcrowding on rooftops, falls or objects being thrown into the crowd.
Six buildings closest to the square have also been asked to close their front entrances on the day of the concert to prevent spectators from bypassing the official access gates.
City officials have been inspecting the buildings and putting tailored safety arrangements in place with each property.
TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS AND CROWD CONTROL
Major roads around the square, including sections of Sejong-daero and nearby streets, will be closed during the duration of the concert. Officials said trains may be instructed to pass through nearby subway stations if crowd levels become too high.
After the concert, authorities will guide spectators out in gradual stages to prevent overcrowding.
Police are also preparing for the possibility that fans will gather in surrounding neighbourhoods after the show. As such, additional officers may be deployed to popular areas such as Itaewon, Hongdae and Seongsu-dong once the concert ends.
BTS The Comeback Live Arirang on Mar 21 will be livestreamed on Netflix. The K-pop supergroup is also set to release the documentary, BTS: The Return, on the streaming platform on Mar 27. Seoul city is also coming alive with light-ups and fan experiences, starting Mar 20.