South Korea tops Coldplay's LED wristbands return rate for world tour

Coldplay fans in South Korea have officially broken the record for the highest return rate of the group's recyclable wristbands at the end of each show.

As part of its sustainability efforts for its ongoing Music Of The Spheres world tour, British rock band Coldplay has introduced numerous green initiatives at its shows worldwide, including kinetic dance floors and energy-storing stationary bikes. One initiative that has caused a friendly rivalry between countries is its compostable LED wristbands, also known as Xylobands.

These Xylobands, which are made from plant-based plastic, are given out to attendees before each show. Coldplay encourages concert-goers to return the wristbands after the show so that they can be sanitised, recharged and reused for the next performance.

At the start of each show, a leaderboard showing the top countries with the highest Xyloband return rates is flashed onscreen.