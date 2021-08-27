Watch the 1st trailer for Spencer, which stars Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana
The film, out in November, focuses on the moment the princess decided to end her marriage to Prince Charles.
The highly anticipated trailer for Spencer is out now where Kristen Stewart takes on the role of Princess Diana. The film's poster has also made its debut.
The film focuses on the moment she decided to end her marriage to Prince Charles, specifically the three days over the Christmas period spent at Sandringham estate in December 1991.
The one-minute clip starts with the staff looking busy preparing for Christmas celebrations, then we see Princess Diana (Stewart) looking stressed in the bathroom as she’s called to the dinner table.
In other scenes in the teaser trailer, we see her swamped by paparazzi, posing for a family photo, twirling and letting loose, and running as fast as she can.
The film will be released in theatres in November but before that, it premieres in competition at the Venice Film Festival on Sep 3.
The 31-year-old Stewart commented in January this year: “Spencer is a dive inside an emotional imagining of who Diana was at a pivotal turning point in her life.” “It is a physical assertion of the sum of her parts, which starts with her given name, Spencer. It is a harrowing effort for her to return to herself, as Diana strives to hold onto what the name Spencer means to her,” she added.
Director Pablo Larraín, who also directed Jackie, told Deadline that Stewart can be many things. “She can be very mysterious and very fragile and ultimately very strong as well, which is what we need.”
The film is written by Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight. Prince Charles is played by Jack Farthing, and the rest of the cast includes Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins, Sean Harris, Olga Hellsing and Thomas Douglas.
Spencer isn’t the only project that centres on the royal family – the fifth season of Netflix’s The Crown will also cover the relationship between Princess Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki) and Prince Charles (Dominic West).