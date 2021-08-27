Watch the 1st trailer for Spencer, which stars Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana

The highly anticipated trailer for Spencer is out now where Kristen Stewart takes on the role of Princess Diana. The film's poster has also made its debut.

The film focuses on the moment she decided to end her marriage to Prince Charles, specifically the three days over the Christmas period spent at Sandringham estate in December 1991.

The one-minute clip starts with the staff looking busy preparing for Christmas celebrations, then we see Princess Diana (Stewart) looking stressed in the bathroom as she’s called to the dinner table.