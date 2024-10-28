Spider-Man 4 release set for July 2026

The fourth movie starring Tom Holland as the titular superhero will start filming next summer and is set to be released in 2026, Sony has announced.

Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna, who wrote 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. are writing the script while Destin Daniel Cretton will direct.

The film will be released on Jul 24, 2026, one week after the release of Christopher Nolan's next movie, which will also star Holland.

Holland previously admitted he had signed up for Nolan's next movie – without knowing what it is about.

He is "incredibly excited" about starring in the unknown project and admitted it was a "phone call of a lifetime" when he was presented with the opportunity to take part in the forthcoming film.

Speaking on Good Morning America, he said: "All I can say is that I’m incredibly excited... but that’s all I can say because, to be honest, that’s all I know."

Asked if Nolan was the type of director Holland would say yes to "sight unseen", he replied: "100 per cent, without a shadow of a doubt."

Holland admitted receiving a call about Nolan's upcoming project reminded him of signing up to star as Peter Park/ Spider-Man, who he has already portrayed in six movies.

He said: "When the opportunity came in, it was the phone call of a lifetime.

"It was reminiscent of getting the call about Spider-Man 10 years ago. It’s an amazing thing for me. I’m super proud and I’m really, really excited."

Meanwhile, Holland recently revealed he and girlfriend Zendaya – who plays Peter Parker's partner MJ in the Spider-Man movies – were "bouncing around the room" with excitement after reading the first draft of the script for Spider-Man 4.

Speaking on the Rich Roll Podcast, Holland said: "It needs work, but the writers are doing a great job.

"I read it three weeks ago, and it really lit a fire in me. Zendaya and I sat down and read it together, and we at times were bouncing around the living room like, 'This is a real movie worthy of the fans' respect.' But there's a few things we need to figure out before we can get that really going, but it's exciting."