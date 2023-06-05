Across The Spider-Verse spins box office with US$208 million global debut

Audiences swung into theatres for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, giving the animated film a hefty US$120.5 million (S$162.8 million) in its North American box office debut, the second-biggest opening weekend of the year.

Behind only The Super Mario Bros film that garnered US$146 million, the movie’s box office performance surpassed Sony Pictures Animation's and the BoxOffice Pro’s estimates of US$75 million to US$115.5 million over its first three days of release in the US and Canada from Pro.

The original Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse raked in over US$35 million during its first three days of release in December 2018 and won the Oscar for best animated feature film. The sequel, Across the Spider-Verse, which premiered in theatres on Jun 2, brought in three times the revenue in its opening weekend.

Producer Amy Pascal announced during the film's Los Angeles premiere that there are more Spider-Verse projects on the way.

“You’ll see all of it,” she told Variety when asked if there are live-action Mile Morales and Spider-Woman movies in the making. “It’s all happening.”

The movie brought in US$208.6 million worldwide, according to Comscore, and sparked speculation about its Oscar prospects, with the film receiving a 95 per cent score from critics and a 96 per cent from audiences on the review aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes.

Spider-Man beat the "rotten" rating from film critics of 59 per cent for Universal Pictures' Super Mario Bros and ties with the audience score with 95 per cent for the video game flick.